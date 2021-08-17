The number of refugees from Afghanistan that Macedonia has pledged to accommodate continues to grow, and currently stands at about 450. This includes the 200 persons that the American NDI agency asked Macedonia to receive, on a temporary basis. As concerns in the public grow, the Zaev Government today insisted that there will be no security risks from its decision to open the border.

The refugees will likely be housed in hotels, until their asylum applications to the US or other countries can be processed. The Macedonian Government insisted that this does not represent a refugee crisis and that the refugees are “peaceful Afghan citizens who are threatened by the Taliban extremists”. The refugees will be exempt from the visa requirements and NDI, the US Government and other institutions will cover the cost of their accommodation.

We urge that the public is informed correctly. There is no purpose in scaring the citizens with fake, dangerous and warped reports that dangerous Talibans are going to be settled into the country, the Government insisted, adding that the new asylum center in Bardovci, which is the site of protests by local citizens, will not be used for this purpose.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries like Bulgaria, are preparing for the expected influx of refugees from Afghanistan which will likely follow the Taliban take-over of that country. Macedonia had over a million migrants cross through it during the major crisis of 2015-2016 – a large portion of them from Afghanistan.