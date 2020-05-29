Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that he will propose that the state of emergency is extended and that quarantine is imposed in some of he most densely populated parts of Skopje.

The move comes during the latest spike in newly diagnosed cases, likely linked to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Filipce pointed to four Muslim heavy areas of Skopje – Cair, Gazi Baba, Butel and Saraj, as well as the densely populated area of Aerodrom.