It is not true that the Government has decided not to extend the term of the director of the Film Agency, Gorjan Tozija, the Government has said.

The government did not discuss and did not make a decision on such an item on the agenda, it said.



Earlier, “Koha” reported that the Government will make a decision to accept the request of the Anti-Corruption Commission and not to extend Tozija’s term as acting director of the Agency.