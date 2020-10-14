The Government scheduled a session for this evening, to be held online. It’s expected that the meeting will be dominated by the exceptionally bad coronavirus report that was just published, showing the continued spike in new cases.

Yesterday the Government postponed its decision on the proposal to mandate wearing of masks even in the open, by yourself, and to ban house gatherings with more than four guests. As early as Monday, the Government was still pushing for a broad regional border reopening, which was eventually reduced only to Kosovo.