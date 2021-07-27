Zaev’s ministers met today for a special Government session to discuss the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Treaty. The treaty was signed between the Macedonian parties, with the US, NATO and EU as observers, to put an end to the 2001 civil war.

Zaev today insisted that the treaty “showed that we all want to live together, in unity”.

The war was sparked by Albanian nationalist from the UCK movement, built up during the 1999 Kosovo war. Their leader Ali Ahmeti moved into politics and since 2001 became an indispensable part of nearly all Macedonian Governments.

The Government plans to hold events through different cities leading up to August 13th, when the treaty was signed, when some of the US and European diplomats who were involved in the treaty will gather for a conference organized by Columbia University.