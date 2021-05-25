The Government ordered that all contracts signed with the Invoca group – linked to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s former chief of staff Dragi Raskovski – are annulled. Raskovski is currently in detention and charged with approving lucrative contracts with Invoca, often to purchase software he himself developed, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euros.

The contracts included providing software to organize admission testing in a number of public institutions, including the key law academy where judges and prosecutors are selected – which means that the scandal also included political abuse and cronyism. One of the contracts was for the creation of an electronic voting booth, which indicates that the Zaev office was planning to influence elections in this way.

Contracts were signed with half a dozen ministries, the SEC committee, the Customs Office, the Cadastre Agency and other key institutions.