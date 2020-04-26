VMRO-DPMNE called out the SDSM led Government for placing orders for three tons of coffee and half a ton of nuts at a time of a serious economic crisis. VMRO has been calling on SDSM to use the executive power given to it during the epidemic to adopt serious stimulus measures for months, but the ruling party has introduced one of the weakest packages in Europe and is heading toward a huge deficit.

While our citizens are running out of food, the Government is purchasing tons of coffee and nuts. We have 100.000 people facing the loss of their jobs, in companies that can’t make any revenue. The hospitality sector is facing a collapse and the Government is accusing the proprietors of lying when they complain, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.