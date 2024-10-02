In the first 100 days of the new government, more than 100 new projects and measures have been launched, aimed at benefiting all citizens. The government has outlined the key initiatives realized within the first three months:

“We are committed to working diligently to transform the country, improve living standards, create new jobs, and invest in essential services such as new kindergartens, increased pensions for over 330,000 retirees, infrastructure projects, and other capital investments for the benefit of the citizens,” said a government spokesperson.

The government works with dedication, responsibility, and efficiency.

Here is a summary of key achievements from the first 100 days:

– Higher Pensions through a linear increase for over 330,000 pensioners.

A historic €250 million allocated for capital investments for municipalities, with 357 projects submitted from 80 municipalities in response to the public call.

Cheaper medications, with the addition of 9 generics, bringing the total to 87 drugs on the expanded positive list.

Employment of 600 specialists in public health institutions.

In the past 100 days, four foreign investments amounting to €600 million have been secured, creating over 1,500 new jobs, including:ChatGPT

Government: Over 100 New Projects and Measures in 100 Days

In the first 100 days of the new government, more than 100 new projects and measures have been launched, aimed at benefiting all citizens. The government has outlined the key initiatives realized within the first three months:

“We are committed to working diligently to transform the country, improve living standards, create new jobs, and invest in essential services such as new kindergartens, increased pensions for over 330,000 retirees, infrastructure projects, and other capital investments for the benefit of the citizens,” said a government spokesperson.

The government works with dedication, responsibility, and efficiency.

Here is a summary of key achievements from the first 100 days:

Higher Pensions through a linear increase for over 330,000 pensioners.

A historic €250 million allocated for capital investments for municipalities, with 357 projects submitted from 80 municipalities in response to the public call.

Cheaper medications, with the addition of 9 generics, bringing the total to 87 drugs on the expanded positive list.

Employment of 600 specialists in public health institutions.

In the past 100 days, four foreign investments amounting to €600 million have been secured, creating over 1,500 new jobs, including:

A €500 million wind turbine project by “Alkazar Energy,” creating 630 jobs and providing electricity for 100,000 citizens.

A €20 million research center by German-Belgian firm “Epsotech Aim,” generating 110 new jobs.

A €35 million investment by American firm “Webtek” to produce rail vehicle brakes, creating over 100 jobs.

A €65 million lithium-ion battery production facility by the German company “BMZ Group,” creating 700 new jobs.

Funds have been provided for compensation payments to over 84,000 employees, with payments amounting to 11,000 denars.

More than 1 billion denars have been paid out for agricultural subsidies, which were previously delayed by the previous government.

Back wages totaling half a billion denars were paid to 3,000 employees of National Forests and JSC Vodostopanstvo.

2 billion denars in debt were paid to the Health Fund.

Construction of Stip Hospital has commenced.

For the first time in 7 years, free textbooks have been provided for all students.

Reduced prices and margins for school supplies, resulting in lower costs for families.

Cheaper cadastral services, saving citizens up to a million euros annually.

A record purchase price was achieved for Vranec and Smederevka grape varieties.

Barley subsidies were doubled, from 6,000 to 12,000 denars per hectare.

In July 2024, toll revenues reached 470,194,563 denars, an increase of 16,071,251 denars compared to the same period last year, reflecting the government’s improved management.

Record revenue collection: The Customs Administration generated 12 billion denars, and the IRS collected 13.4 billion denars.

Limited margins on over 70 essential products, ensuring lower costs for consumers.

Passports and ID cards are now being issued on time.

€18 million for the reconstruction of the student dormitory.

The process for introducing a third mobile operator has begun, aimed at reducing service prices.

A decision was made to establish a Council for Public Finance Management.

200,000 new passengers have been served thanks to government support for new air routes.

The average net wage per employee in July 2024 increased by 12% compared to July 2023.

Industrial production growth of 3.8%.

Anti-corruption efforts have intensified, including an investigation into the Krmzov case, suspected of misuse of tens of millions of euros.

A new boulevard connecting Gevgelija to the highway has been commissioned, with 19 million denars invested.

The foundation stone has been laid for a new kindergarten in the municipality of Butel, with 100 million denars invested.

Reconstruction of the DTV “Partizan” sports hall in Bitola has started, with an investment of 16 million denars.

The foundation stone for a new sports hall in Leskoec, Ohrid, has been laid.

The entrance to Bitola has been renovated, including new road and sidewalk surfaces, a bicycle path, and a 700-meter storm sewer.

A children’s multipurpose sports ground in Vidobishta, Ohrid, has been commissioned.

A new kindergarten in Trubarevo, Gazi Baba municipality, is under construction, with 19 million denars invested.

A new primary school, Sveti Kliment Ohridski, is being constructed in Drachevo, Kisela Voda municipality.

The Izvorche kindergarten building in Srnika is being expanded, with an investment of 120 million denars.

The Digestive Surgery Department has been fully renovated.