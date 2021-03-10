A software company without its own website and contact information works on maintaining computer programs of dozens of state institutions. It is the “Invoca Group” company from which the General Secretariat of the Government purchased a software for monitoring traffic speeds, Radio Free Europe reported.

Radio Free Europe reporters tried to contact the company’s manager to search for a website with an “Invoca Group” portfolio, but to no avail.

The “Invoca Group”company was established on June 14, 2017, two weeks after SDSM came to power and nine days after the appointment of Raskovski as Secretary General of the Government.

As RFE writes, in the past three years, as long as the company exists, Macedonian institutions have charged 62,000 euros for software maintenance, according to the government’s Open Finance database. It can be noticed that under the description “repair and maintenance of software and hardware equipment” invoices worth 4 euros up to one thousand or two thousand euros were paid from the accounts of the institutions. From the account of the General Secretariat of the Government with the signature of the former Secretary General, and now an advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dragi Raskovski, invoices worth 323 thousand euros were paid for the purchase of two software, according to data from the Public Procurement Bureau.