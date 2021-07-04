Ex-prime minister Vlado Buckovski receives 12,000 euros a year as compensation from the government for the negotiations he is holding as a special envoy with Bulgarian officials.

According to a government document, Buckovski receives 1,000 euros a month as a consulting compensation for the negotiations he holds, and additionally receives an unknown amount for travel, daily wage, accommodation, logistics, food and other expenses that he has when he meets with Bulgarian officials, “Expres” reported.

The government document does not disclose the other amount intended for the expenses of ex-Prime Minister Buckovski.