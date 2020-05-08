The Government is considering relaxing its Covid-19 measures next week, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said today. Restrictions that are expected to begin to be removed include the evening curfew and the bans on many businesses, especially in the hospitality industry.

He insisted that with just 5 percent of the coronavirus tests returning positive, there is room to easy up on the restrictions. In that light, the Government is expected to propose that this weekend’s curfew begins at 19h instead of 16h.