The decision on whether Macedonia will be exposed to a new round of evening curfews will be announced by the Government tomorrow. The Committee on infectious diseases proposed that the cities of Skopje, Kumanovo, Tetovo and Stip are placed under a curfew that will begin at 22h each evening.

These densely populated cities are the worst hit by the Second Wave of the coronavirus. Restrictions on movement were lifted two weeks ago as the Government declared a victory over the virus, only to be forced to impose a new three day lockdown over the Pentecost holiday, as the infection rate began to spike well above the rate during the presumed peak in mid April.

The Government is desperate to hold elections as soon as possible, with the ruling SDSM party expecting that it will have the best result in low turnout “corona elections”.