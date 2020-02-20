Public Administration Minister Damjan Mancevski announced that the Government is going to postpone its plan to shift public sector workers to private companies for after the elections. The plan was expected to hurt the ruling SDSM party.

This process will begin after the elections are over, due to the restrictions linked with the elections, Mancevski said.

According to the proposal, the Government would pay part of the salary or the taxes linked to the salary, if a private company takes over a surplus public sector employee. Other options would include a severance payment to public sector employees who would agree to resign.