Prime Minister Zoran Zaev today annouced three dozen economic measures meant to boost consumption, with the goal of reducing the impact of the coronaviruys epidemic.

One of the steps measures would be to provide students and poor citizens with a voucher worth about 100 EUR.

Similar vouchers that can be used to purchase domestic products will also go to retireers with low pensions, over 85,000 unemployed and to individual artists. It’s estimated that 280,000 citizens will divide 27.6 million EUR through this program.

The Government will also prolong the grace period before the recipients of a line of business credits introduced to struggling companies need to begin paying back the loans. The Government will also introduce subsidies for tourist guides – a business which was badly hit by the closure of the borders.