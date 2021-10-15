Two weeks ago, the government signed a contract for the purchase of 40 laptops and 40 computers, as well as computer equipment and servers, for which it will spend 116,000 euros. The agreement was signed by the Secretary General Muhamed Zeqiri, and the winner of the contract is a company based in Dolna Banjica, Gostivar.

The Government told “Fokus” that computers are needed for employees in the General Secretariat and the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to the 2021 Public Procurement Plan, and based on a request from the competent sector and a procurement decision, a procurement procedure for IT equipment was conducted. The computers are needed for the employees in the General Secretariat and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, the Government said.

According to the data published on the website of the Public Procurement Bureau, it can be seen that four companies participated in the tender, and the Government emphasizes that they chose the bid with the lowest price.

The data from the Central Registry shows that the company that got the contract was registered last year, in May 2020.