Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said that the Government proposes the declaration of a state of emergency.

The Government decided to recommend the declaration of a state of emergency across the whole of the country. The measures we undertook so far had results but they need to be enhanced so we can prevent the virus from peaking. The President has authority to declare a month long sate of emergency. This would be the first time in the history of our country that such a step was made and it is the most difficult decision any Government has made so far, Spasovski said.

The state of emergency allows the Government to adopt acts that have the strength of laws for the duration of the crisis. The right of citizens to congregate and other human rights can also be limited. The terms of the President, Government members and some judicial officials are extended and the President has the right to appoint and remove Government members if the Parliament is prevented from meeting.