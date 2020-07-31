After pressure, the Government revised the list of over 700 companies that have collected hundreds of thousands of euros in coronavirus subsidies but did not pay them out ot their workers. The subsidies were meant to be given out to the employees, as a monthly minimum wage, and were given to companies that could show a significant drop in revenue because of the epidemic.

The list was published on Thursday, in an attempt to publicly shame the companies. But shortly after it was revised and some entries were missing from the new list. This includes the company that operates the pro-Government TV21 television, which was initially shown to have collected nearly 10.000 EUR in subsidies, but did not share them with the employees.

Faced with the embarrassment, Deputy Prime Minister Mila Carovska said that the Government is looking into legal options against the companies.