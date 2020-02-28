The government recommended canceling mass public gathering until March 6 and sporting matches to be played without an audience, on the proposal of Health Minister Venko Filipce. The decision comes after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country, with another 14 people in isolation.

The Government’s recommendation refers to larger public gatherings planned during this period, such as the Strumica Carnival, the Prilep Carnival and all the like. The Government recommends organizers of sporting events matches to be played without an audience until March 6. The same government recommendation applies to all other major entertainment, cultural and artistic events, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed.

The minister said this morning that after yesterday’s meeting with epidemiologists, a recommendation was made to limit mass public gatherings, and that he had submitted the proposal to the Government under the Law on the Prevention of Infectious Diseases.

The government urges all employees in state and local institutions and enterprises, employees in primary, secondary and higher education, as well as pupils and students who have traveled to countries with coronavirus outbreak for the past two weeks, not to go to work.