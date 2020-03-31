The Government refused the proposal from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev to drastically cut public sector wages. In a set of economic measures announced by interim Prime Minister and Zaev loyalist Oliver Spasovski today, cuts will be focus on public sector office holders, but will not extend among the wider ranks of the 120-130.000 strong public administration.

All office holders, exempting those in public healthcare, will receive the minimum wage of 230 EUR for April and May. Appointed members of oversight and management board of public companies who are also employed elsewhere will not be paid at all.

More importantly, as a stimulus measure, the same minimum wage will be offered to companies for workers who are paid under 550 EUR. One requirement here is that the companies maintain the same number of employees until September.

Citizens who get fired will receive 50 percent of their net salary over the last six months. Citizens who work informal jobs will receive a little over 100 EUR in support. Support will also be provided to over 140 artists and a number of athletes.

Zaev estimated the hoel in the budget, which is facing unprecedented problems on its revenue side as the country is under lock-down, to between 1.3 and 2.2 billion EUR, out of a little under 4 billion projected for the 2020 budget. Zaev was promoting his idea to cut salaries for over 120.000 public sector employees to 230 EUR for two months as the only way to reduce some of the deficit, bu the proposal was roundly criticized for the damage it will do to consumer spending.

The Government also announced it will push banks to postpone credit payments for six months. The law on enforcement – a vital tool for enforcing judicial orders in civic cases and debt collection – will be suspended until June. Citizens purchasing apartments through a subsidized program will have their payments postponed, and a separate plan will be put in place for companies leasing office space.

The Government also announced it will make available eight million EUR in non-interest loans for small companies, and 50 million EUR for business development.