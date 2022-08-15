VMRO-DPMNE reacted over today’s publication of the content about several historical figures. The party asks who set up Darko Kaevski to celebrate the defeat as a victory, on the same day when SDSM was boasting, a denial arrived from Bulgaria?

According to the recommendations Tsar Samuil, Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Clement and Naum of Ohrid instead of Macedonians will be honoured as common historical figures with Bulgaria. The government and Kovacevski broke the bottom, the party said.

VMRO-DPMNE believes that the Government, Kovacevski, Osmani and Maricic gave up everything that is Macedonian and accepted that Tsar Samuil is Bulgarian Tsar, and Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Clement and Naum of Ohrid worked in the Bulgarian state.