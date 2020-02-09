Tonight, at 22:00, an urgent Government session is called at which the text of the PPO law will be approved and immediately sent to the Parliament, the Republic finds out.

According to Republika sources, the current government has bargained 80 votes for the law on public prosecution and will try to pass an important law for the state in a smuggling manner, as it did with the constitutional changes that led to the change of the constitutional name and the deletion of Macedonian identity. This time again, the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski with the SDSM-led government will try to force a law that is of great importance for the citizens. VMRO-DPMNE has repeatedly said that in the new law on the PPO the current government sees a rescue of responsibility for scandals that are not resolved, and which they fear will be held accountable.

Earlier, Justice Minister Renata Deskovska published white smoke as a symbol of white smoke emerging if the Vatican elects a new pope. White smoke in the Vatican is used as a symbol of the cardinals’ election of new head of the Catholic Church, while in our country it is used as a symbol of violent law-making. Earlier, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said he would only put the law on the agenda if there was agreement among the parties.

Republika reported earlier today that the son of MP Pance Minov was employed in the Parliament shortly before the vote on the PPO law and that the blackmailing scenario of the constitutional changes is being repeated.

Even both EU Ambassador Zbogar and French Ambassador Thimonier have earlier said the law is not a priority and can be adopted after the election.

According to several independent experts, the law offered by SDSM is against the basic tenets of the constitutional system, and the public debate has highlighted serious errors in at least 55 of the 111 articles in the text.

By law, SDSM provides almost the same system as that in the failed SPO to be run by prosecutors close to Zaev. In the old SPO, there were no cases against SDSM and DUI personnel and only VMRO-DPMNE officials were prosecuted.

With the proposal of SDSM the head of the new SPO is expected to be Vilma Ruskovska who was promoted in June as a successor to the arrested Katica Janeva on Zaev’s proposal. VMRO-DPMNE, as well as some experts who were dissatisfied with the text of the bill, pointed out that the proposal extends the overthrown SPO within the BPPO, ie it is unconstitutionally placed above the criminal procedure law.