Instead of boasting press conferences, the government should roll up its sleeves and start work, because the naked PR will not protect the health of citizens, says VMRO-DPMNE adding that the government, Spasovski, Sekerinska and Dimitrov are absent from reality and their incapacity not only brings crime, poverty but also endangers citizens’ health.

At the same time as Dimitrov talked about some high standards, thousands of Macedonians have been stuck in European centers for days because the Macedonian MoFA does not do anything about it. Sekerinska is incapable of building a shelter in Pepeliste, while she talks about high NATO standards. What kind of world do these people live in and how far from the reality they are? While convincing us that we are shining, the reality is contained in the acknowledgement that the Government does not have the capacity and resources to declare a crisis situation. As far as NATO is concerned, this government has only changed the name, while all that was to be accomplished as a high criterion was developed and achieved by previous governments. Incapacity besides crime is becoming the second name of this government, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.