Instead of the President and the Prime Minister of the country paying tribute to the greatest Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary, especially in this period and the problems the country is facing with, they sent the Deputy Minister of Local Self-Government, Zoran Dimitrovski to lay flowers at Delcev’s grave in the Skopje church of St. Spas.

The Government of the Republic of Macedonia with this act joined the events that pay tribute to the work of the great revolutionary Goce Delcev, for his historic contribution to the creation of Macedonian statehood, said the government press service.