The decision to re-impose curfews, starting from 22h until 5 in the morning will be discussed by the Government today.

The proposal was made by the Committee on Infectious Diseases and is expected to be approved and put in place starting Wednesday, for at least two weeks. Macedonia is facing a new wave of the pandemic, and has almost no vaccines to protect its population.

The capital Skopje and central cities such as Kavadarci, Prilep and Negotino and worst affected, as is the tourist destination of Ohrid.