The Government set up Thursday the National Council on University Education and Academic Research, an independent authority working on the provision, assessment, development and enhancement of the quality of university education and academic research in the country.

The National Council has the obligation to inform the Parliament and the Government once a year about proposed measures, decisions and recommendations given by it for the improvement of the higher education activity. It is established in accordance with the Law on Higher Education and is composed of 15 members – 12 professors, and one member each from MANU, the business community and students.