A total of 275 contracts worth 250 million EUR with nearly all municipalities in the country were signed in the Government today. The funds are being distributed from the bilateral loan taken from Hungary, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The contracts include reconstruction, construction and modernization of schools, sports halls, improving the conditions for education, capital infrastructure investments that include roads, new streets and crossings. In cooperation with the Ministry for Welfare, Demographics and Youth, we will invest in sports centers and parks in municipalities such as Vevcani, Demir Hisar, Centar, Bitola..

Cultural investments will include restauration of historic sites, tourist attractions, museums and culture centers in Gevgelija, Pehcevo, Radovis and Gazi Baba, Mickoski said.

The numerous contracts, for which all the municipalities in the country applied, include water and sewage lines in Vasilevo, Berovo, Shuto Orizari, Lipkovo and a dozen other municipalities.

With this, we are giving back to the citizens and are improving their lives with real projects, Mickoski said.

Regarding the four municipalities that applied but did not receive any financial support from this fund, the Prime Minister said that they still have two weeks to apply or to complete their applications when there were missing some of the necessary documents.