The protest organized by handicapped citizens in downtown Skopje today was notably ignored by politicians and state leaders. It included citizens with disabilities and parents with children who suffer from rare diseases. The number of protesters was low, which organizers attribute to the stigma these families are facing, often keeping their children away from public eye. Many also could not afford to come to the protest.

President Stevo Pendarovski and the first lady Elizabeta Georgievska, who are frequently front and center at other events meant to raise public consciousness, ignored this protest.

I don’t remember when a President or a minister came to see us, to ask what they can do to help. People look at us indifferently from the cafes. But any one of them could be in our place one day, said singer Rebeka Jankovska – Ristevski, whose son is disabled.

Other normally socially active Government members like Mila Carovska and Jagoda Sahpaska were also absent today. The only politician who came to meet with the protesters was member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski from VMRO-DPMNE.

Only a few weeks ago, much of the Government was out for the gay pride parade, which included well funded music sets, prepared signs, costumes and performers. In contrast, the protest today was home-grown, and without any institutional support but it represented the plight of the estimated 120,000 citizens who suffer from disability.