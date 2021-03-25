The government and the opposition found a common ground regarding the blocked 36th session. After the coordination of the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi with the parliamentary parties, the session will resume only on the proposed stimulus bill.

After setting the agenda, the coordinator of VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Micevski asked that only four items remain on the agenda regarding the measures to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. With 87 votes in favor, without abstentions and against, the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE on the stimulus bill was adopted.

