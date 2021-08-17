The Interior Ministry said that it was not true that the Gazi Baba reception center for foreigners, which has been operating continuously for 20 years, would be turned into a migrant center.

It added that according to the recommendations of numerous international organizations in charge of human rights protection, in order to improve the current available conditions of the existing center, the construction of a new facility of the reception center for foreigners is underway a few kilometers away from the Bardovci settlement.



Regarding the temporary housing of the refugees from Afghanistan, the Macedonian Government said it was working on coordination and determination of details for the takeover of six women and children, employees or family members of employees of the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan, as well as 180 citizens, women, children, employees or family members from humanitarian organizations, human rights organizations, journalists and other types of associations that have worked to maintain peace in Afghanistan for the past 20 years.