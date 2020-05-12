If there is no dramatic increase in the number of people infected with the Covid-19 virus, the government is expected to decide on Tuesday regarding the relaxation of the measures in some less risky segments, based on the opinion of the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the country reached 1,664, after yesterday 22 new cases were confirmed of 145 tests performed. 20 were registered the day before yesterday, and 36 the previous day.