The Government decided on the need for procurement of motor vehicles by the Office for General and Common Affairs and instructed it to initiate a procedure for multi-year public procurement of 45 motor vehicles, through operational leasing (business lease) with duration of 36 months, informed the government press service.

This decision was made based on the characteristics of all possible ways of purchasing motor vehicles, the obligations arising from them, as well as from the aspect of the experiential application of the operating leasing so far, and in accordance with all information, the Government accepted the opinion of Office for General and Common Affairs that the best option is to conduct multi-year public procurement of motor vehicles through operational leasing due to lower financial burdens, said the Government