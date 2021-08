The Government recently issued a call for tender contract for the the procurement of toilet paper and paper rolls in the amount of 1,868,227 denars, ie over 30,000 euros.

The company that won the contract is “Minako”, represented by manager Anita Maksimovska Radeva, who, as reported by certain media, often appears as a winner of contracts from state institutions, the Constitutional Court, faculties, ministries, hospitals and public enterprises.