The Zaev Government plans to adopt changes to the law on workers who lost their jobs with the collapse of the Communist era companies by the end of July.

The bill would add 1,100 people to the list of almost 12,000 who currently receive about 150 EUR per month. Tens of thousands of workers lost their jobs in the 1990ies after the collapse of some of the main industrial plants in Macedonia, that couldn’t deal with the market forces, the war in Yugoslavia and the economic embargoes. But, the timing of the proposal, so close to the October municipal elections indicates that the Zaev Government is again trying to buy votes using public funds.