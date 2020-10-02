Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the Government reach a decision over the weekend on whether to introduce new restrictions in light of the rising number of coronavirus patients.
Filipce met with the Committee on infectious diseases and discussed the various options such as restrictions on businesses and on movement. There were 225 newly infected patients in the latest daily report and the number of deaths has surpassed 740.
Last month I said that we expect a new wave over the fall, with more cases and I announced some of the measures. We are now analyzing the data and we will know over the weekend what measures to recommend in which of the municipalities, Filipce said.
