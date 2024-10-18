The Government is still deliberating on its next step regarding the European integrations blockade, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who recently announced that he is preparing a letter to EU leaders, from whom Macedonia expects guarantees that it will not be held hostage to endless Bulgarian demands. Mickoski was asked today if the Government has sent the announced letter yet.

I ask for some patience, hasty moves are always bad moves. We need to digest matters and make a decision with a cool head. Everything is in movement, I’m off to Salzburg this weekend for meetings with top Austrian officials, then we welcome the European Commission President, and we have a meeting in Budapest on November 7th. So we will make an analysis and see how this will move forward, Mickoski said.