After several days of problems with the public transit in the capital Skopje, the Government today decided to release fuel from the state reserves and supply the JSP public transit company.

The citizens of Skopje had serious difficulties getting public transportation in the past few days, as only the buses that operate on natural gas were sent to the streets. The city of Skopje, under the troubled management of Mayor Danela Arsovska, mishandled the latest fuel procurement contract and JSP reserves were left dry. Citizens were loudly complaining that their children can’t go to school, and a protest was announced in the coming days.

The Government convened urgently today to discuss the situation and the Bureau of Public Procurement determined that it can help the city conduct an emergency procedure to purchase the needed quantities of fuel.

At the same time, the Financial Police announced that it is investigating the fuel procurement contracts conducted by JSP.