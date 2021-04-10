The Zaev Government announced it will reveal the names of nearly 60 part time advisers and employees from a list that was kept secret from the public on Monday. After the existence of the list was announced earlier this week, it was rumored that these advisers were tasked with publicly promoting the Government’s policies while hiding that they are being paid.

Spokesman Dusko Arsovski said that the Government was trying to preserve the privacy of this group of employees, but after the public reaction, decided to publish their names.