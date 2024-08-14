The Government has fallen from first place last year to 40th place, achieving 87% active transparency, as revealed by the latest research from the Center for Civil Communications. This regular annual ranking of institutions has been conducted by the Center since 2016.

This year, among all government institutions, only the Ministry of Defense managed to maintain 100% active transparency, a feat it has achieved for the fourth consecutive year by consistently publishing all the required information under active transparency.

According to the Index, the average active transparency for ministries, the Government, and municipalities in 2024 stands at 80%, marking a 4 percentage point improvement compared to last year. Specifically, the active transparency of the ministries and the Government is at 86%, while municipalities have reached 79%. While the ministries showed no progress compared to last year, municipalities saw an improvement of 5 percentage points. Notably, for the first time this year, five municipalities—Berovo, Bitola, Valandovo, Kavadarci, and Kichevo—achieved 100% active transparency.

Regionally, the Eastern Region has not only maintained but also strengthened its leading position with 88% active transparency. The Skopje Region, which had been close to last place for years, narrowly avoided it this time. The Northeast Region now ranks last with 72% active transparency.

The Center for Civil Communications explains that “active transparency” refers to the voluntary publication of information by institutions without any prior request for access. The legal foundation for this proactive release of information is primarily found in the Law on Free Access to Public Information, alongside other laws like the Law on Local Self-Government, the Law on Budgets, the Law on Public Debt, and the Law on Financing of Local Self-Government Units. Beyond legal requirements, active transparency is also a matter of good practice, with institutions expected to proactively publish information as part of their obligations under initiatives like the Partnership for Open Government.