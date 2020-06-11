An election date cannot be set by a Decree. The Constitution, more precisely Article 67, paragraph 4, it is clearly stated that only the Speaker of Parliament can call the elections.

This is the position of the experts consulted by “Republika” after yesterday the Government tasked the Ministry of Interior to submit to the SEC a list of citizens who will turn 18 by the day of the elections.

According to the government Decree, the SEC should register these persons in the voter list. For connoisseurs, this clearly shows that the government is consciously pushing for elections at all costs, violating the Constitution.

They emphasize that the decree amending the Decree on Elections denies the right to inspect the voter list and the right to run in the election.

It is clear that the Decree having the force of law has validity and applicability only during the state of emergency and when the state of emergency ends, the decrees have no importance in legal transactions.

Organizing elections after the end of the state of emergency is constitutionally possible only according to the Electoral Code. As for the Decree, the Electoral Code provides a special methodology for clearing the voter list and it cannot be derogated by a government decree.