Border authorities began issuing electronic passes to Serbian citizens entering Macedonia on their way to Greece. The pass will be used to avoid paying the road toll.

This move is meant as an expression of gratitude, after Serbia allowed Macedonian citizens to get vaccinated, starting in March when Macedonia, as now, had almost no vaccines. Over 20,000 Macedonian citizens got vaccinated in Serbia, and Serbia also donated tens of thousands of vaccines. Many Macedonians are again going to Serbia to get vaccinated, as currently Macedonia is again left without vaccines.

The Government decided to allow Serbian citizens traveling through Macedonia to popular Greek resort towns to avoid paying the road toll. The move was criticized for its implementation – instead of just instructing pay-toll operators to wave through cars with Serbian license plates, a costly scheme to print electronic cards is being used.