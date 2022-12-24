“Voice for Macedonia” consists of hard-working, honest people who love their country. We were brazenly robbed in the parliamentary elections by about 40,000 votes, which would have meant two to three MPs, which crippled us as a party and now re-enters the company of the so-called small parties and we would have been a parliamentary party that would have made a difference like our councilors are now making a huge difference, says Professor Solza Grceva in an interview with “Republika”.

She is disappointed that the idea of an electoral unit, which would certainly have brought them more MPs, was not realized.

We asked that there be no threshold or that there be a natural threshold of 0.8 percent. Zaev said to give them one electoral unit but with a 3 to 5 percent threshold.

Grceva says that there is no one to press the reset button of the state because those who are now in power press a button that brings them a lot of money and power.

What button did SPO press? Their button was a political one, not a fight against corruption. We cannot have a fight against corruption, but we need to have systemic prevention, and that requires major political changes and cuts. Those political cuts can be found in our political program. We need expert people. For example, if someone leads Mepso, he should be a top energy expert, if someone leads education, he should be someone who has led educational processes. We need qualified people. And under political cuts, we should have impeachment of officials, a referendum for every opening of the Constitution, and impeachment of the Government through a referendum. How can we conclude that set of political cuts if our crime is hidden in the cuts themselves. Until we get independent institutions, we cannot do anything.

Grceva is disappointed that almost all big cases do not have a court resolution and some small fish suffer, while the big ones always get away with it.

I don’t know where the US ambassador’s hope that order can be established even though the intention is good comes from. However, it should reveal the sources of corruption.

Grceva has no doubt that DUI is the force that creates power and that it must be changed

It must be known that the Macedonians are the people who created the state of Macedonia, although they deleted it with ASNOM, but I am convinced that it will return. The state cannot depend on DUI, but how the government depends on DUI.

Grceva remains of the opinion that Zaev is a failed investment, and now Kovacevski considers him to be an upgraded failed investment.

Zaev made big mistakes for the country, fortunately, they are not irreparable. Zaev made such a number of mistakes and omissions by forcefully pushing the Prespa agenda and agreeing that all of this is also being corrected in a legal way. Kovacevski, on the other hand, enters into an agreement with Bulgaria and steps more and more. He is a pale and anemic person who does nothing else, except that he continues that policy of impotence, servility and the loss of the last atoms of sovereignty.

For Grceva, it is incomprehensible that the government is still boasting about international agreements.

You should have a deficit in your mind if you take pride in such an agreement. After what Merkel said that they did not plan to respect the Minsk Agreement, how can we believe the same Merkel when she came to us and said that we will implement Macedonia on a fast track towards Europe. Where is Macedonia now? Grceva asks.

The leader of “Voice for Macedonia” says that the name change was done corruptly.

Zaev bragged about it, he didn’t hide those things. We made changes in the Criminal Code so that one of those MPs wouldn’t go to jail. The brother of one deputy was given tenders, and the son of one deputy did not go to prison because of a corrupt deal to vote for constitutional changes. It’s all recorded. Johannes Hahn asked for it to be solved in a Balkan way, and that’s how they solved it.

According to her, changing the Constitution to allow the inclusion of Bulgarians opens the door to hell.

Albanians in line with the fake census for which I cannot forgive a dozen quasi-politicians who called for a boycott. The Macedonians came out with a small difference with the Albanians and then they will demand that the Constitution be redefined. If you have read the negotiating framework it is not based only on the agreement with Bulgaria but incorporates in its entirety the declaration made in the Bulgarian parliament. Moreover, we have no guarantee that this will be the last blockade, and we have no guarantee that the blockades will not continue.

As a professor, Grceva assesses the situation in education as catastrophic.

Education is set on the wrong foundations. If for the first ten years after the breakup of Yugoslavia, we had more or less a system that we dragged along by inertia, now we no longer have anything. Imagine the standard in which our students live. Even in ski suits, none of us will be able to spend more than a week in a student dormitory. They even reached for subsidized student meals. I had a proposal to sign agreements with the cities that are student centers that will guarantee a nutritionally good meal made from Macedonian products. It is necessary to subsidize those students who live in one place and study in another and pay 2000 denars per bed. It is not good that we only have academic studies and no one goes to vocational ones. We don’t even have national standards for who is allowed to be a professor and we have not canceled the dispersed studies, which are a source of poor quality and we are ruining capable young children. These are not studies. We do not have a secondary education that will last two, three or four years. Some trades require two years, and some three. We need to have trades. That’s why we no longer have plumbers, electricians, hairdressers…

She is convinced that the government will want to push the mandate to the end at any cost.

Every day for the government means some corrupt deal with unlimited power at the expense of humiliating the citizens who are waiting for impoverishment this winter. If many are pressured by the dissatisfaction of the people, they will carry out shameful blackmail against the opposition to vote for constitutional amendments in order to have early elections. The same goes for the statements of the foreign missionaries who come, but they are fewer and fewer. We are no longer interesting because Europe does not intend to expand.

Listen to the entire conversation in the video interview conducted by Igor Caveski