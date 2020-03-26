Skopje residents were surprised to find their property tax bills in the mail yesterday.

At a time when the entire country is worried when will their next paycheck come, and if it will come at all, Mayor Petre Silegov decided that it’s a good time to send out the annual bills, with a two weeks deadline for payment.

Social media were flooded with complaints from citizens who are unnerved by the epidemic which makes going to the post office or bank to pay the bill a problem for many – even if you have the money.