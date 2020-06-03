The GRECO anti-corruption group said that it expects results and reforms in Macedonia in the fight against corruption. According to the Council of Europe body, the activities have stalled with the approach of the elections and need to be resumed.

I reiterate once again – this is not for the MPs, this is for the people, the citizens. Mutual accusations by political parties and politicians are not enough if there are no concrete results in reforms in Macedonia. Concrete results, work and actions are needed, MIA quoted GRECO President Marin Mrcela.

Macedonia is in the midst of a growing series of corruption scandals, which led to the major investigation against Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, and allegations of involvement of top Government officials.