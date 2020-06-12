Greece announced that it will postpone the planned opening of its border with Macedonia for two weeks, until July 1, and even that will only happen “if all goes well”.

Greece opened its border with Bulgaria and declared a start to its tourist season, but decided to keep the borders with Macedonia, Albania and Turkey closed, especially as Macedonia is now in the midst of a Second Wave of the epidemic, surpassing worst results of the previous peak in mid April.

As things now stand, Greece will open only the Gevgelija border crossing on July 1. It is also a key transit crossing, for tourist from much of the Balkans who are heading to the Greek beaches.

Flights from Macedonia and Albania will be allowed starting June 15, but only to Athens, and not for tourist purposes. Arriving visitors will be randomly tested and surveyed, and anyone who tests positive will be quarantined for 14 days.