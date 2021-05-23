In line with the new ministerial decision that entered into force Saturday morning, Greece has extended rules for entering the country until May 31, 2021. Travelers are required to provide upon entry, mandatory vaccination certificate, negative PCR test results or proof that they’ve previously had COVID-19. Prior to the visit, they must also fill out online the PLF (Passenger Locator Form), MIA reports from Athens.

Entry from Macedonia to Greece is open only at the border crossing Evzoni (Bogorodica) with working hours from 7 am to 11 om local time, ie 6 am to 22 pm Macedonian time.