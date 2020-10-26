Greece has extended until November 8 the air, sea and land travel ban for neighboring countries, including Macedonia, as well as the ban for third-country nationals, MIA reports from Athens.

Tourists and foreign nationals who are allowed to travel there can enter Greece by crossing the Promachonas border with Bulgaria after presenting upon entry a negative PCR test carried 72 hours before arrival.

Greek nationals, people having residence permit, people having urgent professional and medical reasons to travel to Greece, as well as transit of ambulances from Kosovo via Macedonia to Greece are exempted from the ban.

Citizens of eleven countries, including Australia, Georgia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia are exempted from the ban.

Other exemptions include medical staff and health workers, people holding EU residence permit, members of government missions, diplomats, truck drivers transporting goods, and passengers who are transiting.