More than a year after it was closed, Greece will open its border for Macedonian citizens tomorrow. The requirement for entry will be a negative PCR test, a certificate of received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine or an anti-body test and only the Gevgelija border crossing will be used.

The announcement came as Zoran Zaev met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. Greece is normally a major destination for Macedonian tourists.