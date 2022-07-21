The fact that the Macedonian language has deep roots and is not from 1945 and especially not spread only on the territory of today’s Macedonia is evidenced by the 1925 Alphabet issued by the Greek government.

It confirms the existence of the Macedonian language among the Macedonians in Greece and talks about dialects such as the Voden and Lerin dialects.

In particular, the Lerin dialect is codified with a Latin transcription in the Macedonian language alphabet.

At the census in 1920, Macedonians declared that they were Macedonians, although the Greek authorities refused to publish those results.

But all this has been canceled by the statement or the Declaration which claims that the dialects are spread only in the territory of today’s Macedonian state, which has been strongly condemned by the scientific community.

Professor Elka Jaceva Ulcar believes that the biggest problem in the Declaration on the Macedonian language is that it is claimed that it has its own historical and temporal continuity, but also that the dialect expansion is limited within the state framework of today’s Republic of Macedonia, with which we practically give up the dialect expansion of Macedonian a language that is much wider than national borders.