Greece announced it will open the Gevgelija border crossing for transit tourists on Wednesday.

The main crossing between Macedonia and Greece has been closed for months. It will remain closed for Macedonian citizens, as the country is on a EU wide black list after having a major Second Wave of the epidemic. But the crossing is important for transit tourists from the rest of the Balkans as well as some central European countries. Up to now, tourists had to use the significantly longer route through Bulgaria.