The Greek Government ordered its border closed for Macedonian citizens until August 15. The European Union in general put Macedonia on the black list until the end of August, but individual EU members can change the decision, and Bulgaria already opened its border – provided that the arriving Macedonian citizens show a recent negative coronavirus test.

But Greece is not going to follow suit, despite Macedonian tourists being an important source of revenue for its northern resort towns. Macedonia has a very high infection and mortality rate and Greece is worried about the potential for spread. The order also applies to air traffic.